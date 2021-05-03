RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Singer Nadia Mukami hospitalized

The musician was performing in Busia this past weekend.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami

Singer Nadia Mukami has been hospitalized.

The singer was performing in Busia on Saturday night, and on Sunday, posted an Instagram story of her hospitalization.

Nadia did not however disclose the reason as to why she had been in hospital.

Nadia Mukami hospitalized
Nadia Mukami hospitalized
Nadia Mukami hospitalized
Nadia Mukami hospitalized

The self-proclaimed African Pop Star thanked her fans for gracing the event and for filling up the venue.

