ADVERTISEMENT
Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences

Charles Ouma

In a profound reflection of grief and supernatural connection, Nazizi has opened up on the experience that she has and the visitations every time she is overwhelmed by sorrow

Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji
Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji

Legendary Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji has opened up on a unique experience that has been recurrent ever since the death of her son Jazeel Adam last year.

Opening up on her deep sorrow following her son’s demise, the singer shared that a particular butterfly has been visiting her every time she is overcome by sorrow.

The singer saw mare than coincidence in the experience, linking it to a supernatural connection.

READ: Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

In a deep reflection of grief and supernatural connections, Nazizi noted that whenever she is overcome by sorrow, the butterfly would appear at around 2 am, the time when her son would typically wake up.

She also noted that the butterfly has always been in the exact color and size.

Nazizi's deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son's death & 4 coincidences
Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences Pulse Live Kenya

Guess who came last night… its always this particular butterfly, every time the pain is unbearable I’m visited by this exact color and size of butterfly and always around 2 am when my baby would wake up,” Nazizi wrote in a post on InstaStories on Friday September 27, 2024.

Jazeel died at a hotel in Tanzania where the family was staying and was laid to rest on Wednesday, December 27, in Nairobi, in accordance with his Muslim traditions.

"The loss of Jazeel is a heart-wrenching tragedy for our family. He was a bright light extinguished too soon," the statement announcing his demise read.

Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji
Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji Pulse Live Kenya

"In these difficult times, we ask for understanding and compassion as we navigate through the pain of losing our beloved Jazeel."

"The support and empathy from our friends, fans, and the public mean the world to us in this difficult time," added the statement.

In a gesture of remembrance, the veteran rapper held a memorial service for her late son, Jazeel Adam, marking 40 days since his untimely passing in December 2023.

READ: Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

The solemn occasion, held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, provided Nazizi and her loved ones with an opportunity to reflect on the cherished memories they shared with Jazeel during his life.

Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji
Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji Kenyan musician Nazizi Hirji Pulse Live Kenya
The rapper shared a video clip showcasing Jazeel's stint as a model for a local clothing brand, honouring his vibrant spirit and the love they shared.

"40 days since you left Mama @jazeeladam, " Nazizi wrote.

