Gospel singer Ruth Matete has announced Pregnancy with a cute Baby Bump photo, as she looks forward to welcoming a new born baby into her family.

On Tuesday, the singer put up a photo rocking a white dress with her hands on her bulging tummy, confirming that soon she will be a mother.

“You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.” — Unknown” reads Ruth Matete’s caption.

Singer Ruth Matete

Reports indicate that Ms Matete’s Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye died at a time the songstress had already conceived months into their wedding.

Matete lost her husband in April 2020, following a domestic home accident that left him with burn injuries that he later succumbed to.

Wedding

In November last year, the singer got married to the love of her life, John Apewajoye (now the late) in a colorful ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Also Read: I have made up my mind not to waste my pain- Ruth Matete months after hubby's death

Matete’s husband was a contemporary gospel music minister and worship leader.

On January, 26th 2019, Matete and hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye were ordained as pastors at Christ Nation along Thika Road. After the ordination Ruth acquired a new name; Minister Ruth Matete and her late hubby as Minister BelovedJohn Apewajoye