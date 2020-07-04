Gospel singer Ruth Matete has finally been granted the permission to bury her Nigerian husband Beloved John Apewajoye, who died on April 12th, 2020.

The news was made public by Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi, who appealed to the public to help Matete give the late Pastor Beloved John a good sendoff.

“Finally! My lookalike and little siz Ruth Matete can now bury her husband . God is good . Kindly support her to give Pastor Beloved John a good sendoff through paybill 891300 Account number 39659 . Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. It’s been tough. God has shown Himself” reads Jeridah Andayi’s post.

Ruth Matete

Ms Matete was barred from burying her husband by the Nigerian embassy, on grounds that they wanted to ascertain the actual cause of his death before he is laid to rest. The stand-off between the embassy and Matete’s family is what resulted to body of Pastor Apewajoye staying at KNH Mortuary for almost three months now.

On April 23, Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Matete’s husband Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye died due to multiple organ failure after suffering 60 per cent burns.

“He died because of burns, which were mixed degree burns estimated at 60 per cent. In burns, what kills are the complications that arise. In this case there was sepsis, multiple organ failure and all that” said Pathologist Johansen Oduor

On the other hand, Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation questioned the singer twice over Apewajoye’s death.

Ms Matete was questioned for about six hours after homicide detectives collected samples from her house, where the gas explosion that left her late husband with severe burns took place.

Singer Ruth Matete and late hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye

Wedding

In November last year, the singer got married to the love of her life, John Apewajoye (now the late) in a colorful ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Matete’s husband was a contemporary gospel music minister and worship leader.

Singer Ruth Matete and late hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye

On January, 26th 2019, Matete and hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye were ordained as pastors at Christ Nation along Thika Road. After the ordination Ruth acquired a new name; Minister Ruth Matete and hubby as Minister BelovedJohn Apewajoye