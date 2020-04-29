Gospel singer Size 8 has landed a new TV job as the host of “Minji Minji” a show that air on StarTimes Rembo TV.

A video put out by Rembo TV indicates that Size 8 will be taking over Season 2, of the TV show starting May 5th 2020.

“MinjiMinji Season 2 is here Fam and it comes with lots and lots of surprises. We welcome our new host @size8reborn starting 5th May . Tell a friend to tell friend to make a date with us” reads post.

Singer Size 8 lands new TV Job as the host of Minji Minji on Rembo TV

Motherhood Journey

The mother of two disclosed that she be sharing her motherhood Journey as the host of the show, while offering a listening ear to other mothers who will be featured on the TV show.

‘I love my children beyond all reason I don't even think I've ever loved anybody the way I love my children and I know hata nyinyi mnaweza relate...as moms our greatest wish is that our children always know how much we love them, and that they walk through the rest of their lives knowing we will always be there for them anyway we can. If it means enduring that tough pregnancy, fighting for our dear lives just to ensure children are safe, eating well, walking slow to avoid injuries during pregnancy. Drinking all the uji for us to have enough milk...oh my. Hata hiyo weight we shall deal with it later. Anything for the love of our lives ❤️ Join me @strembotv on @startimes .What an exciting journey for me to walk with you amazing mom's here on #MinjiMinji reminding you that moms are girls too💃 #momsaregirlstoo” shared Size 8.

Singer Size 8 lands new TV Job as the host of Minji Minji on Rembo TV

Previously, the Minji Minji show was being hosted by Vlogger Maureen Waititu. The show mainly focuses on telling stories of remarkable mum's in the society, touching on mental health, self-esteem among other things.