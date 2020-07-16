Size 8 responds to claims that all is not well between her and DJ Mo

Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has responded to reports that all is not well between her and the husband Sammy Muraya aka DJ Mo.

Speaking to Radio Maisha presenters Billy and Mbaruk who hosted her on their Celebrity Hot Seat show, the mother of two quashed the reports saying that it was not true.

She went on to state that all is well and that they are happy. “Ni kuzuri Zaidi yaani ni kujienjoy tu. Enjoyment,” said Mama Wambo.

The two radio presenters said that they had received information that what Size 8 and her husband showed on their reality TV (Dine with the Murayas) is just a show and things are different off camera.

“Wanasema kwamba wewe na hubby mko tu pale for the camera lakini behind the scenes ni kubaya mbaya,” asked Miya.

The reports come barely two months after the singer accused her DJ husband of sexually starving her for weeks, in one of their reality show episodes.

Size 8 went ahead to mention that they had not had sex for three weeks blaming it all on her husband, whom she accused of spending more time with his friends.

“Babe tumekaa three weeks hatujahave sex kwa hii nyumba fault ni yako nikikupigia simu sijui uko na maboyz sijui unafanya nini na maboys,” complained Size 8.

