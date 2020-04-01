Please remember to use family planning – Size 8’s message to wives amid Coronavirus quarantine

Gospel singer Size 8 has urged wives to remember to use family planning amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw the Government advise people at stay home in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video, seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two urged the women to be careful especially those who didn’t want to get more children or any children at all.

"On that note lazima tukumbushane as the committee of wives we have an agenda that has just come up, please remember to use family planning tafadhali kama unatumianga contraceptives endelea kutumia tafadhali, wale hawataki Watoto sahii tujulishane tuambiane But we are still happy that they are at home, tunafurahi sana sisi kama wanawake” said the singer.

Mama Wambo's response came after her husband DJ MO told her that there would be a lot of babies come December since many people are idle at home.

“And by the way unaona venye tuko kwa nyumba tuko very idle hakuna kitu itahappen hii December ukiangalia 9 months from sahii kutakua na Watoto wengi" said DJ MO.

The Mateke hitmaker revealed that they (wives) were happy with President Uhuru's directive on the 7PM TO 5AM curfew, a move that has made their husbands get home early thus spending quality time with their families.

“Welcome to the 2nd press conference of the committee of wives kama wale walimiss ya kwanza tulisema tunashukururu Mr president for the quarantine and the upcoming curfew anaume watakuwa kwa nyumba from 7PM to 5AM kama vile mnaona wangu ako hapa, tumefurahi sana" added size 8.

Her remarks comes a few weeks after fans trolled her for featuring in Masterpieces’ latest song High bila Ndom’.

They expressed their disappointment in Size 8 saying that her music has always inspired and touched people but this one sounded like a joke. It didn't communicate anything..

Some of them started questioning the direction mama Wambo was taking in her music career since her content was starting to raise eyebrows.

