Gospel singer Size 8 has opened up on the difficult time she had while pregnant with her first born daughter Ladasha Belle Wambo who was born at 36 weeks.

Her words came after Ladasha was voted the Most Stylish Celebrity kid in East Africa at the just concluded East Africa Fashion awards.

The mother of two narrated how her blood pressure went high at only six weeks of pregnancy and she almost lost her, and when doctors had her stabilized, she had to walk with a temperature machine from then on.

Size 8’s reaction after daughter Ladasha is voted most stylish celebrity kid in East Africa

Size 8 mentioned that Ladasha who is now winning awards was born through an emergency caesarian section and was underweight but God has seen them through it all.

The singer went ahead to appreciate all who voted for her daughter adding that God has always been faithful and has never given up on them.

“God is faithful supernaturally faithful!!! Never give up on God. My @ladashabelle.wambo was born thru many difficulties and challenges I almost lost her when she was 6 weeks old my blood pressure was too high I had to walk with a BP MACHINE 24HOURS A DAY around my hand tired to my waist for weeks !! Bleeding was always present born at 36 weeks thru an emergency cs and leaving the hospital @ladashabelle.wambo with only 1.7kgs and myself broke with only 58shillings but now see God!!! Let US WORSHIP THE KING OF KINGS THE LORD OF LORDS THE LORD OF HOST THE CREATOR OF ALL THINGS!! HALLELUJAH!!!! AND THANKS ALL WHO VOTED FOR HER!!! @djmokenya,” said Size 8.

In a separate post, her husband DJ Mo congratulated Ladasha for the victory, as he appreciated all who took time to vote for her.

“Proud of you @ladashabelle.wambo 😍😍 EAST AFRICA MOST STYLISH KID CELEBRITY GIRL OF THE YEAR. Thank you all for voting and bringing it in 🇰🇪. Blessed love,” wrote DJ Mo.