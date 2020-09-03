Citizen TV News Anchor Victoria Rubadiri’s parents have penned down powerful messages to their daughter after winning the prestigious BBC World News Komla Dumor award.

In a tweet Rev. Kwame Rubadiri (Victoria’s Dad) said that he is very proud of his daughter for scooping such a coveted award in her line of duty.

“So very proud of our amazing daughter @VickyRubadiri on winning the 2020 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. God has blessed you beyond measure, we can't thank Him Enough Folded hands @emmyrub” tweeted Rev. Kwame Rubadiri.

Victoria Rubadiri with her parents- TBT Photo

Victoria’s mother Emmy Rube also celebrated her daughter asking God to take her to even greater heights.

“We are so proud of our daughter Victoria for this great award! May God take you to even greater heights. Love you” shared Emmy Rube.

The seasoned media personality (Ms Rubadiri) was on September 1st declared the 2020 winner of the BBC World News Komla Dumor award.

In an appropriation message to BBC Vicky said; “It’s an absolute honour to play a small role in elevating the memory of the indomitable Komla Dumor. Thank you to @BBCWorld for the incredible recognition. To every person and institution that walked the journey with me, I’m grateful. Here’s to African journalism and telling our authentic stories. The journey is only beginning. #TwendeKazi🇰🇪🇲🇼,” .

The win made Ms Rubadiri the second Kenyan to win the award after her Citizen TV colleague Waihiga Mwaura scooped it in 2018, and the sixth winner after Solomon Serwanjja, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.

The Komla Dumor Award was launched by the BBC in 2015 in honour of the legacy of Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor who worked for BBC World News.