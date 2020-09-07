Kenyans socialite Faith Makau popularly known as Amber Ray has finally explained why she is always mean to men.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that whenever men are treated like human beings, they assume one wants sleep with them, and for this reason, she chooses to be a little mean.

“I’m always a little mean to men because if you treat them like humans they think you wanna sleep with them ...#Amberthebrand,” said Amber Ray.

Socialite Amber Ray explains why she is always mean to men

Ms Ray who is a fashion consultant and CEO of lipstick brand Zumaridi’s words come about two years after she parted ways with her politician ex-husband and father of her son.

After parting ways, she has been spotted getting cozy with singer Brown Mauzo and another guy identified as Mwangi Brian who later on turned out to be just a friend.

She has also denied being in any relationship multiple times.

Socialite Amber Ray explains why she is always mean to men

Following her post, here’s how her fans reacted;

chukwuemekanego Very senseless thing to say...So how do u treat your brother and father and the men In ur family? Like animals?All because u just got a new whip? Some Women sha!🤦‍♂️@iam_amberay

okothjack That is mean...everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

johnsky5961 When yu say men””” remember yu have a father bros and blabla,,, included or????

dennis.893 So you mean men should be treated like non humans come the whip you found was yours not for everyone men are the most special creature for your information#espect men

rehamellieeddy Do you have any evidence to support your statement Madam 🤔

amfrebrown_ And am always mean with women because if you treat them like humans.. they'll think you have money...

brian_qimarta What do you expect when you are that hot😁

mbuvi304 Whaaat😢😢,my God in heaven See's you

miss_kimwele_ @iam_amberay Your caption 🤣 ... the accuracy 👌🏾...

angelciric 😂😂😂😂Hillarious n true

alaka_man01 Am ready to be treat like a human . But Niko na kwetu I will sleep .. @iam_amberay