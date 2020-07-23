Socialite Huddah Monroe is out here throwing shade at former Capital FM Producer Joe Muchiri over allegations that he used to hate and write bad things about her.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe said that Joe hated on her for a very long time but he is not yet a CEO or a Billionaire. She described all the things he used to say about her as background noise that should not distract anyone with a goal in life.

“Once upon a time. There was a dude called Joe W. He used to hate on me so much, dude used write shit on me daily lol!

And call meal sorts of names. He finally stopped. I’m still here. He is there not a CEO, Not a Billionaire! Moral of the story, Don’t ever let background noise make you lose focus. As long as you have a goals. Stay focused until you get there. Haters are like the Noise of frogs that don’t stop the cow from drinking water!” wrote Huddah Monroe.

For years now, Monroe and Muchiri have been taking shots at each following their public fallout in 2015.

In 2015, the two had one of the biggest Twitter fights that saw them wash their dirty linen in public having been good friends before.

In 2017, Huddah Monroe’s Die-hard fans joined forces in defending her after she was again attacked by Joe Muchiri who referred to her as a prostitute.

When Rick Ross recognized her as a Black bottle girl for Luc Belaire and called her a ‘businesswoman’, ‘entrepreneur’ and ‘queen’ Joe Muchiri butted in with “Hoes recognize hoes.” A phrase he has used on Huddah for a long time for allegedly insulting his mum.

