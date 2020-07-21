Sol Generation’s Kaskazini breaks up as 2 members leave the band

Boy Band Kaskazini has broken up as two key members (Israel Onyach and Ywaya Eugene) leave the group to pursue other things.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the band signed under Sauti Sol’s record label Sol Generation said that it was not an easy decision for the band to make.

Kaskazini mentioned that it was a mutual agreement that the two singers leave after years of working as a team.

The Boy Band thanked their fans for the love they have shown them over the years, right from when they began working together up to now.

Kaskazini now remains with Chris Clave who was the band’s lead singer as Ywaya and Onyach leave the group.

“To our beloved fans, you’ve been our family since the days of ‘pombe’ to our first official single, ‘if I had your number’ Words cannot explain the gratitude that we have towards you guys for your constant love and support. This decision was not an easy one for us, regardless, we’re grateful for what we’ve achieved so far. It was a collective and mutual agreement made by the team Kaskazini that Israel Onyach and Ywaya Eugene have left the band to embark on a different journey,” said a post shared by Kaskazini.

Their separation comes a few months after it was reported that Kaskazini had quit Sol Generation, barely a year after the Sauti Sol owned label introduced them.

However, a spot check on the group's social media bio indicates that their bookings are still done through Sol Generation.

Kaskazini was introduced alongside song bird Crystal Asige who has since left the label, Nviiri and Bensoul who are still signed under Sol Generation.