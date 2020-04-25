Renowned singer and business woman Akothee can't wait to have baby number six. On a post on her Instagram, Akothee couldn't hide her desire to have another baby and went on to ask if someone can make her pregnant.

Madam boss shared a photo of a breastfeeding baby and expressed how badly she missed that feeling.

I want to be pregnant

"I just want to get pregnant right now, Uwii my ovaries 🙆 ,I miss this feeling , because I can't see myself traveling or performing anywhere any soon with this Corona 🙆🙆🙆" wrote Akothee.

However, Madam Boss has one condition for the man willing to make her pregnant; you make her pregnant, and go your way.

"Sorry you can't stick around ,I don't want stress 🤣😂" she added.

Kenyans reactions

Excited Kenyans went ahead to send their offers with some expressing their love for the singer. Check out some of the reactions from her fans:

izzoh__lymz: am here🤚🏻😂

c.h.a.l.o.h: Niko tayari

naughty_bree: 🤣🤣🤣🤣madam boss nakupenda😍

occhiopesto: I’m sure lot of us we would like to be “that” man... but why run away after that?

kevin_alunga: Hapa ndio unatoka na triplets 🤣🤣

fridakatsh: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂na nitaleta pampers love you sana

_konk.ii_: Can I come😂😂😂

beky_nyambeki: Ako thee ako thee akotheee u want someone to make you pregnant! Na kumbe tu Bure...............

_sammychei_: Can I come plizzzzzz,I miss😂😂😂