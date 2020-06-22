Media Personality Grace Msalame has announced that she is expecting another child, and will soon be a mother of three.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, an excited Ms. Msalame who shared a baby bump photo disclosed that she is 6 months into the pregnancy journey.

“#2020 6months later... Now quite visible all over my face & obvious belly so hello 👶🏽 Soon to be Mum of 3💖💖💙 Blooming in @bloom_kenya 🤎 Maternity Collection anyone? Mom’s to be drop in the comments what you’d love to wear on this journey😊 #2020 #MumOf3 #YearOfIsaiah61,” she wrote.

Photo

Soon to be Mum of 3 – says Grace Msalame as she announces pregnancy (Photo)

The mother two did not divulge further into details of who the father of her third child is.

Pulse Live understands that Grace Msalame's twin daughters who were fathered by Mwaura Ndichu recently turned 9 years old.

Friends and colleagues in the media went on to send the Unscripted with Grace host congratulatory messages as she awaits the coming of her new bundle of joy.

Here are their messages;

