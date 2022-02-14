State House insider roasts Jeff Koinange for screaming after running into thieves [Video]

Big Ted was speaking during an interview with NTV’s Dr Kingori over the weekend where they discussed details about his life.

One of the things that caught the interviewers interest was Big Ted’s deep voice and whether it was natural.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Hii sauti nanongea nayo ni sauti ya job, nikufukuzwa na magondi huko nje ni soprano (This is my work voice, if I was being chased by robbers it would be soprano)” he explained before going on to narrate how he and Jeff Koinange were accosted by thieves one night.

“Tulikuwa tunatembea na Jeff Koinange hapo Yaya maboyz wakatokea. Jeff kugeuka hakuna cha Oh My God, the thieves..hakuna..jamaa alitoka mpaka akaanza kubonga kiswahili (We were walking with Jeff Koinange around Yaya Centre when a gang approached. Jeff span around and forgot his deep voice and ran…he even started speaking in Swahili),” he said.

Before being appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, Big Ted has worked on the presidential campaign trail as an MC. 4

Big Ted: Why I sunk into depression after getting State House Job

In 2021, Big Ted opened up that after being appointed by the president, he had expectations that he would make immense wealth only to end up in debt.

The situation was further compounded by expectations from family and friends who also thought they would he would be an avenue for their success.

“Most people are aware that the government operates through thoroughly effective systems that have always existed. I was scared of leaving the house, I lost my social side. All people wanted from me was money and association, not aware that I was sinking inside. People wouldn't realise that I came close to being auctioned twice despite my big name,” he said.

Big Ted was presented with opportunities to engage in wash wash and other unscrupulous deals because of his proximity to power buy declined.

Three years ago he made a loss of Sh15 million due to financial mismanagement which only added to his troubles.

Big Ted credits his recovery to friends who keep him grounded and supported him all the way through.

As for his Sh15 million debt, one lady offered to buy his company Main Events and also paid the creditors.