Media Personality Cate Rira has called out Singer Kevin Bahati following his recent collaboration with Gengetone Group Boondocks Gang.

In a 1:45 minutes video, the Nation FM Presenter pointed out that its high time radio presenters and fans stop lying to musicians that they are on the right track, when clearly they have lost it.

Ms Rira stated that Bahati’s news song “Taniua” is mediocre and people should not shy away from telling him the truth.

Her sentiments were amplified by a number of her social media family, who noted that the Kenyan music industry lacks genuine people who can help it grow beyond our borders.

Nation FM’s Cate Rira lectures Bahati after collabo with Bondoocks Gang

Stop supporting Mediocrity

“Bahati first of all this is some bunch of Nonsense kwangu, for lack of a better word and if you feel bad take it up with someone else. I’m gonna tell it out with so much passion. The reason as to why our Industry will never grow is because we allow Mediocrity. I don’t have a problem with Gengetone, it is good I love it and I dance to it, but when you don’t use effort to bring out or to even speak the real gospel now that’s some trash.

"Let me tell you where we presenters go wrong, just because the song is trending let’s put it on blast, other industry’s don’t allow mediocrity to be broadcasted every day. Where we go wrong is that we allow mediocrity to surface everywhere and presenters go wrong. I know Mambo Mseto will promote this, I know people like Jalas wataipromote. I know there are people who will promote it, shame on you for doing that, you know why, you are the reason why our industry won’t grow. If something is mediocre stop elevating it. I’m gonna call Bahati for an interview here to tell me why he is doing songs like this and things that are good to broadcast. Also producers why are you allowing mediocrity to be here, let’s not allow mediocrity, we want out industry to grow lest reduce the mediocrity,” said Cate Rira.

Nation FM’s Cate Rira lectures Bahati after collabo with Bondoocks Gang

Zero spiritual content

For the better part of this week, Bahati has been on the receiving end after collaborating with Boondocks gang who are known for their dirty lyrics in every song they dropped.

Many have criticized Bahati on grounds that the song has zero spiritual content yet he is a gospel singer; others argued that they will only watch the song because he has featured their favorite secular group.

Video