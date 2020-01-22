Days after singer Kelechi Africana revealed that there were cartels in Mombasa blocking artistes from accessing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, coast based singer Susumila has come out to reveal that Joho funded his new music video.

In an interview with Milele FM, the singer disclosed that Mombasa Governor spent close to Sh1.3 Million on his new song ‘Sonona’ featuring Mbosso.

The Warembo hitmaker mentioned that Joho has been supporting him because they are close friends and have known each other since 2005. He went on to add that a few years back, he dedicated a song to the Governor when he vied for a Parliamentary seat, and he didn't ask to be paid for it.

Susumila speaks on Governor Joho spending Sh1.3 Million on his new video

Susumila also spoke on doing a collabo with Congolese singer Fally Ipupa. “Tumeanza maongezi, so itakuwa," he said.

He also addressed an alleged beef with WCB singer Rayvanny stating that people were just trying to pit the two against each other and that there was no bad blood between them.

Kelechi's claims

A few days ago Producer and song writer Kelechi Africana came out to speak on the dangerous cartels derailing the music industry in Mombasa County.

In an interview with Willy M Tuva , the Ring hit maker revealed that the cartels had artistes whom they support and choose over other talented artistes.

Asked whether he had approached Governor Joho for support in terms of business or music, the singer disclosed that there were cartels who made it difficult to get to Governor Hassan Joho.