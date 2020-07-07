Switch TV introduces new team days after its top presenters were poached by K24

Red Cross owned TV station Switch has finally introduced a new team of news anchors, a few days after some of its top presenters were poached by K24 TV.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the TV station said it was excited to introduce the new team comprised of Frederick Muitiriri, Nancy Onyancha, Hadiya Mwasiwa, Joel Chacha and Emmanuel Terer as the new faces of the South C based television channel.

“@switchtvkenya is excited to introduce the new faces of Switch TV News. Meet the fearless @FredMuitiriri, resilient @OnyanchaNancy, daring Hadiya Mwasiwa, bold @joelchacham and tenacious @tereremmanuel21,” said Switch TV.

This comes even as the mainstream media experiences a series of mass firings brought about by the adverse effects of Covid-19 on businesses.

Mr. Muitiriri and Nancy Onyancha who formerly worked for Inooro TV and Switch TV are some of those who were casualties of the mass firings by their former employers, the Royal Media Services (RMS) and Mediamax Limited.

In the mass firings, Mediamax rendered jobless more than 100 people after another mass firing that saw about 170 employees dismissed due to tough economic times. Nation Media Group (NMG) is also reported to have relieved an excess of 160 employees, and the Royal Media Services which saw quite a good number of people rendered jobless.