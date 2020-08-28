Keroche Breweries boss Tabitha Karanja has spoken about her daughter Tecra Muigai’s death for the first time.

In tweets seen by Pulse Live, Ms Karanja who was marking 100 days after the burial of her daughter said her death, left her heartbroken, and time has changed nothing.

She went on to state that the only thing that has changed instead, is her eyes opening up to more truths.

Tabitha Karanja mentioned that that from the time Tecra was born, she was attracted to her curiosity and became her source of ideas in her private and public life as a business woman, adding that she misses her daughter who was the Strategy and Innovations Director at Keroche Breweries.

Tabitha Karanja with late daughter Tecra Muigai

“This week marks 100 days since we laid to rest my last born daughter Tecra. Her death left me brokenhearted without an idea of how to move forward. People say to give it time. But truth is that time changes nothing. What has changed is my eyes have been opened to more truths. 29 years ago when Tecra was gifted to me, I was drawn to her insatiable curiosity. Through the years i benefited from her outlook of the world. She became my sounding board in my very private life and my public life as an entrepreneur. I dearly miss her counsel and company. I've heard from friends in 20 countries whose lives Tecra touched & inspired. Her life proves what differentiates people is - opportunity. Thank you all for prayers that helped ease our pain. For those in a similar place, i pray for grace to live & grieve at the same time,” tweeted Tabitha Karanja.

Her words come 100 days after Tecra Muigai was laid to rest.

Late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai

Tecra died after suffering cerebral oedema which resulted from a fall from the staircase of a house she shared with her boyfriend Omar Lali in Lamu.

Lali was later on arrested and charged before he was released and a public inquest ordered on Ms Tecra Muigai’s death.