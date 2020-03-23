Talented street boy George gets rare recognition from gov’t in Coronavirus awareness song

Talented Street boy “George” who went viral on social media due to his amazing voice has been featured in a Coronavirus awareness song that was put together by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the leadership of Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

On Monday, CS Amina shared a coronavirus awareness song that has brought together; Singer Masauti, George aka Rayge and song bird Chuchu Kenya.

In the song, the three sing about the measures that have been put in place by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Precautions

Ipepete Hit-maker Masauti kicks off the song with how Coronavirus has widely spread across the world, with so many deaths reported.

George picks up the song pleading with Kenyans to adhere to precautions put in place to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The lady in the song reminds Kenyans to avoid public gatherings and to always Sanitize or wash their hands as away of keeping safe. She also highlights on the importance of staying indoors as per the government directive.

Corona Awareness song

George became an online sensation after Saida Swaleh shared his video online, narrating the struggles he has been facing, living on the streets for 9 years. What caught the attention of most people was his mind-blowing vocals and how perfectly he could sing.

Mum abandoning him, Dad chasing him away

George was chased away from home by his father who blamed him for killing his sister.

According to George, his sister died after he gave him cadbury chocolate not knowing she suffered from Diabetes.