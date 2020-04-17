Celebrated Media personality Tallia Oyando has parted ways with Homeboyz Radio after 7 years.

Ms Oyando who has been hosting a light night show #thejuiceinthemix on Homeboyz radio broke the news via her Instagram account.

“Tonight & tomorrow will be my final shows on @homeboyzradio I'm grateful for the years. Thank you for tuning in thank you for the love. I love you whole heartedly. From the bottom of my heart. Let's catch up next door #StaySafe #UptownNights #TheJuiceInTheMix ❤💛💚 Forever #NightNurse” wrote Tallia Oyando.

Reports indicate that the “Night Nurse” is head to Radio Jambo, a station owned by Radio Africa Group. Tallia joined the HBR team back in February 2013.

Away from her radio job, Tallia who has been crowned as the queen of reggae also hosts the One Love reggae show on Citizen TV alongside Jahseed Coco Sobo.

In 2018, Tallia Oyando briefly left Homeboyz radio, but made a comeback after a short while.

“This was not an easy decision moving. But sometimes change is good. Please tune in to @homeboyzradio#thejuiceinthemix right now with @djbashkenya you can come with me #FinalDay,” wrote Talia in 2018.

Tallia also doubles up as an MC and a musician who has collaborated with various Kenyan musicians like the late E-sir and Prezzo.

She is married to successful film producer and a Golden Globe award winner Ezekiel Onyango.