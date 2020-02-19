Tanasha Donna and Diamond’s song ‘Gere’ which was released today, has attracted the attention of American producer Swizz Beatz.

Diamond had shared the video on his Instagram page when the DJ who is also Alicia Key's husband told him to send him the video immediately.

“therealswizzz Send me this ASAP‼️‼️‼️” said Swizz.

diamondplatnumz @therealswizzz in a Second ! 🌍” replied Diamond.

Swizz Beat's comment excited Diamond's fans who commended him for the good work he has been doing over the number of years he has been in the music industry. It is not known what the producer is up to but definitely something big is on the way.

This comes a few hours after La Vie Singer Tanasha Donna, released the new track featuring Mr Chibu Dangote.

The first time her fans got to hear the song was when she launched her EP (Extended Play) dubbed #DonnaTellaEP at the Sarit Centre Expo, about three weeks ago.

Gere means jealous and the two sing about how people are envious and jealous of their relationship and their evil intentions to bring them down.

In the song, Tanasha cautions Diamond from cheating and tells the other ladies to keep away from him since the WCB Boss is her man.

"Don’t your ever leave me so low or disappoint me with this basic hoe, you make my mind loco utawapa misemo wanokonoko and you better tell them that you are mine better be my ride or die kabla ya kuwika jogoo asubuhi niamshe na kiboko” sings Tanasha in one of her verses.

Here are some of the comments;

lucymuhonja @therealswizzz we global 👏👏👏🔥

alaka_man01 @therealswizzz that great support 🔥🔥 world wide

eddyplatnumz_ @diamondplatnumz simbaaaa dunia yakoo

hafalhafdh @diamondplatnumz simba mungu azidi kukupa kipaji zaid ya hichi kwakwel najivunia kua mshabiki wako haijalish hunijui wala wala hujawai kuniona ila me nasema ww ni zaidi ya moto 🔥🔥🔥

g.a.s.w.a @therealswizzz hata swizz beatz ameikubali mm nani nisiikubali?@diamondplatnumz 🙌 nyimbo kaliiii.. Video ndo balaaa.. @director_kenny is something else🔥

vinxharris @therealswizzz you should do track with🦁