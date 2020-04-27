Tanasha Donna acquires new name after converting to Islam

Singer and former NRG Radio presenter Tanasha Donna Oketch has converted to Islam, and will be taking part in the ongoing Ramadan.

In a post shared by KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi, he said that her Muslim name is Aisha.

Jamal said it was Ms Donna’s first Iftar (Meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) as a Muslim as he prayed that God listens to her prayers.

Gaddafi further called on fans to support her in the new journey she was taking in life.

“First iftar with Tanasha Mungu amuongoze na akubali saum zake na wote walio funga leo Ameen 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Btw her name is AISHA. Let’s support her in her new journey 😊,” wrote Jamal.

Esma Platnumz

His revelation comes barely three months after Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma revealed that Tanasha had converted to Islam, and even chose a Muslim name for herself.

Esma’s words came after a fan accused her and the Dangote family of forcing Diamond’s baby mama Tanasha to convert to Islam.

“Mlitaka Tanasha abadili dini kwani uislam ni by force,” Castgy Aknan.

Reports said that Donna refused to convert to Islam and that was the reason they parted ways as lovers.

In her response, Esma said the fan had joined the party too late, adding that Mama Naseeb Juniour converted on her own and nobody forced her.

“@castgyaknan wee ndo ulichelewa kujua mbona kashabadili tena kwa hiyari yake na jina kachagua bi Aisha,” responded Esma.