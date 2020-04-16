Tanasha Donna address claims that she in quarantine after attending birthday party

Singer Tanasha Donna has refuted claims that she has been placed under mandatory Quarantine by authorities after attending Don Matiba’s birthday party last week.

In an interactive session with her fans via her Insta-stories, Mama Naseeb Junior cautioned her fans not to believe everything they read online.

‘I’m not in quarantine those are false and fake news. I’m not in quarantine! don’t believe what you see in media please” said Tanasha Donna.

Self-quarantine

Last week, reports went viral on social media, alleging the Ms Donna was arrested at Don Matiba’s Birthday party and forced into self-quarantine in line with measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This comes weeks after her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and a section of his WCB family completed their mandatory Quarantine after his manager Sallam SK and Producer Lizer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sallam SK has since recovered from the virus, while producer Lizer Classic is yet to speak on his progress since being placed in quarantine.

Chibu Dangote's Take

Chibu urged people to be careful and follow the Governments directives warning them that the disease is deadly.

“Namshukuru Mwenyez Mungu Tumemaliza siku 14 chini ya Uangalizi Maalum wa Madaktari salama, na hatujakutwa na tatizo lolote la CORONA.... Na sasa tunaingia Rasmi Mtaani kwajili ya kuendelea kuijenga nchi yetu... Nawasihi ndugu zangu tuweni Makini sana, Maana Corona ipo na INAUA.. tujitahidi kufata Ushauri tunaoelekezwa na Serikali na Wizara Husika ili tuweze itokomeza na Kuishi kama zamani🙏🏼” shared Diamond.

So far Kenya has reported 225 cases of the novel Coronavirus , with 53 recoveries and 10 death, while Tanzania has a total of 88 positive cases, 11 recoveries and 4 deaths.