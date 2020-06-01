Singer Tanasha Donna has for the first time disclosed details of the cordial relationship she enjoys with KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi after being spotted together severally.

Speaking to Mzazi Willy Tuva, Ms Donna mentioned that Jamal is part of her team with the responsibility of running a number of her errands. She added that the TV Presenter is like a brother to her and she respects him very much.

Singer Tanasha Dona with Jamal Gaddafi

Jamal is my Brother

“Jamal is in my team, I have a very small team and we are all very hard working. Jamal is also helping manage a few of my things. We are just one team with one dream. Jamal is my brother, I know his sister and he has a very beautiful wife and a beautiful child has well, and I respect them fully. Jamal is just my brother, he is my family na hata mwenyewe aliulizwa hilo swali and he made it clear that we are just a team and we are very professional but always watu watatafuta something to say, out of anything” explained Tanasha Donna.

On the other hand, the former NRG radio presenter disclosed that she has a weakness of overreacting and unfollowing the WCB Family was a way of avoiding constant reminders of her breakup.

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz

Co-parenting

She added that, currently she is in good terms with her baby Daddy as they co-parent to ensure Naseeb Junior is accorded the required Parental Love.

You know when I left that relationship, unajua mimi niko na weakness ya kureact saa zingine, it’s one of my weakness. I felt like at the moment coz I’m on Instagram, tuko kwenye social media and that’s what is helping me earn my coins, and I felt like I woukd be spending most of my time there and if I follow all this people nitakuwa na constant reminder of what I was going through. Right now I have healed and me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much and everyone that he works with but at that specific time, you know when you are going through a breakup, you are going through pain and I felt that what will help me easy the pain nikuwa-unfollow ili nisione constantly what’s happening” explained Tanasha Donna.