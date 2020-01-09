WCB President Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna has hit back at her critics after being labelled a gold digger.

In a post shared on her insta-stories, the mother of one stated that it’s true she is not yet rich but financially stable from her own hard work.

She also assured the critics who have been saying she is broke and desperate that everyone around her knows that she is hardworking and pays her own bills.

Tanasha Donna hits back after being labelled a gold digger

Ms Donna went on to say that they should let her flaunt her wealth when she will be making millions of dollars.

“Yet they say I’m broke & desperate... I ain’t rich (YET) but financially stable through my OWN HARD WORK and SWEAT I AM, HAVE ALWAYS BEEN & everyone around me knows that. Let me flaunt when I’m making millions of dollars, can’t flaunt when I’m only making tens of thousands. #DONNATELLASEASON,” she wrote.

Tanasha Donna’s words came after a fan posted saying that if all ladies paid their bills like the radio host cum singer does, he would have married up to four women.

“Sasa if y’all ladies could be paying your bills like @tanashadonna si ningekuwa na mabibi wanne saa hii, big up @tanashadonna,” said Lucky Musa.

Tanasha Donna has had her fair share of criticism with many who don’t like her as some have gone to the extent of terming her a gold digger, because she does not flaunt the things she owns. Some Tanzanian gossip pages have gone ahead to say that she lives off her baby daddy’s (Diamond Platnumz) wealth.

This is unlike the other of her boyfriend’s baby mamas who are used to religiously showing off the things they own on social media.