Tanasha Donna opens up on frustrations she has been facing dating Diamond

Kenyan radio host and singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has opened up on the frustrations she has been going through as WCB boss Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend.

In a series of videos she shared on Instagram, Tanasha said she has been undergoing a lot of pressure because she is transitioning and many things are going on in her life.

The mother of one mentioned that 2019 was a challenging year for her because it came with a lot of negativity, judgement and hate from people who did not like the idea of her being Diamond’s girlfriend.

She went on to say that people did not like the fact that she is a private person and does not do things for clout, like those before her.

“I’m at a stage in life where by I am transitioning and I’m transitioning really fast and so many things are happening simultaneously. There’s so much pressure I’m undergoing at the moment. You know 2019 was a good year for me but a very tough year. A lot of negativity, a lot of judgement, a lot of hate coz I happen to date this public figure who’s out there and you know when something is new to people and people are used to something for so long, and they see something new and they are not used to it, they tend to judge a lot and they are highly opinionated in your life, in your business. People are not used to the fact that I’m a private person. I’m a public figure who enjoys her personal privacy and her personal life. I’d rather have my craft and my talent be the clout, be the kiki like they call it but my personal life, my family, my mother, my cousins, my son, my personal business is my personal business. People were not used to that, people were used to trending for the wrong or right reasons, people were used to constant clout, constant controversy and the fact that I was not about that made people not like me,” said Tanasha.

The Nah Easy singer further disclosed that she suffered and had to deal with all that and even when she decided to avoid all the negativity. Some people threw it straight to her face.

Tanasha Donna stated that despite all that, she focused on her work which according to her will prove wrong all those who made her life difficult.

“Constant judgement like oh how can you date such a girl she’s too simple, she’s too this or that. I went through a really difficult period having to endure and deal with all of that and even when I decided to close myself from all that negativity it somehow ended up being shoved right in my face and it got to a point I said you know what, I’m gonna focus and prove this muther*****rs wrong. Let me show them what I’m capable of, let me work on my projects, let me work on my EP let my projects be the clout,” she said.

She also noted that she will never do things for cheap publicity, but her work will speak for itself.