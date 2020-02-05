Media Personality cum singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has called it quits at NRG radio, months after going for maternity leave.

According to Ms Donna, she parted ways with the station in order to fully concentrate on her music career and motherhood, basing on the fact that she was blessed with a baby boy named Naseeb Junior in November 2019.

Despite her exit, Tanasha maintained that NRG will remain family to her, and will always be grateful for the years she worked there.

Tanasha Donna Quits NRG Radio to concentrate on Music and Motherhood

Motherhood and Music

"I am no longer working at NRG but NRG is forever family and I still get a lot of support from them. Shout out to NRG," stated Ms Donna.

Across check on her Instagram page also indicates that she has edited-out her work place.

Previously, her profile used to read “Tanasha Donna Oketch. Woman of God 🙏🇰🇪|🇮🇹 @nrgradioke| Recording Artist| commercial Model| Digital Influencer| NAH EASY VIDOE LINK IN BIO”

However, after walking out of NRG Radio, the profile details changed to;

“Tanasha Donna Oketch. Woman of God 🙏🇰🇪|🇮🇹 Proud mommy | DONNATELLA EP COMING SOON! Bookings: bookings@tanashadonna.com.”

DonnaTella EP

Ms Donna joined NRG Radio back in April 2018 to co-host their mid-morning show before being moved to the late Night show alongside Shaq theYungin and Sean Preezy.

On January 31st, the singer unveiled her EP (Extended Play) dubbed #DonnaTellaEP that has a total of four songs.

In the EP the singer has featured Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones, WCB Signee Mbosso and the WCB President Diamond Platnumz.

The launch was graced by a good number of celebrities from the Tanzanian and Kenyan Music industries.