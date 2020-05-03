Tanasha Donna responds to Diamond’s Gay friend after claiming she was lazy in bed

WCB boss Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna has responded to his gay friend (Juma Lokole) after claiming she was lazy in bed and a slay queen.

In a post on her Insta-story, Mama Naseeb Junior said that only empty vessels make the loudest noise as she wondered how many seconds the lad would last in bed.

She went on to say that Lokole will never know how that feels because he is gay.

“Lazy? Why don’t you try me to confirm if this is true… How many seconds will you last tho? Oh wait… I forgot, you don’t do women, so I guess you’ll never know. But hey… You know what they say, Empty vessels make the Loudest noise,” said Tanasha.

In another post, the mother of one wondered why some people have negative things to say about other people whom they know nothing about.

“It’s sad how some people only have negative things to say when they know absolutely NOTHING about you. Remember gossip is shared by the misinformed who often sound like fools, while creating ongoing drama & disorder. ~ Translate that GIIIIRL 🥰,” said Ms Donna.

Her words came after a video went viral of Lokole who is Diamond’s ally cum employee alleged that Tanasha Donna was dumped by her baby Daddy for being lazy in bed.

In the TV interview, Lokole echoed Chibu Dangote’s words that he was ready to marry Mama Naseeb Junior, saying Ms Donna's laziness in bed is what prompted their relationship to end.

“Tanasha alikuwa na u-slayqueen Mwingi, pambana wewe, njee ndo utakuwa Tanasha, ndani kuwa Mwajuma ndala ndefu. Chukua mwanaume, mfanyie Massage, mbembeleze, mkaribishe. Lakini ukikaa ndani kama kizombi kimetoka Congo, umekaa tu umetulia hivi, yanii wewe na TV tu” said Lokole in part.