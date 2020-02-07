Media Personality cum singer Tanasha Donna is among celebrities who showed up at Kabarnet Gardens to condole with the late Mzee Daniel Arap Moi’s family.

On Thursday, Mama Nasseb Junior put up a photo while at the Former President’s residence, paying her last respect to Mzee Moi who died on Tuesday.

“As I went to pay my respects to the Late President Moi and his beautiful family. May His Soul R.I.P & our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. 🙏🏽🇰🇪” shared Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha Donna shows up at Kabarnet Gardens to pay tribute to Mzee Moi

Highly guarded Kabarnet Gardens

The death of Mzee Moi opened the gates into his home as several leaders streamed in to offer their condolences to his family.

The several visits by leaders to the late Mzee Moi’s home, gave Kenyans a rare view of the highly guarded Kabarnet Gardens.

Back in the days, Kabarnet Gardens used to the official residence for vice presidents, but Moi did not vacate the premises for Mwai Kibaki when he appointed him VP after he ascended into the presidency.

Moi moved into the house upon being appointed as a vice president by Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1967.

DP Ruto at Kabarnet Gardens paying tribute to Mzee Daniel Moi

State Funeral

On Thursday, delegations of politicians, civil servants, envoys, judges, lawyers, business people and friends of the family made their way to Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi to pay tribute to former President Daniel arap Moi.

The Council of Governors was represented by the likes of;

Mwangi wa Iria (Murang'a), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Okoth Obado (Migori), Ali Roba (Mandera), Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Samuel ole Tunai (Narok), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Amason Kingi of Kilifi just to mention a few.

Moi’s State Funeral has been scheduled on February 12th 2020, with Tuesday as a public Holiday to allow Kenyans to mourn the former Head of State.