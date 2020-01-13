Radio Personality cum singer Tanasha Donna has teamed up with WCB signee Mbosso to drop her first project “La Vie” off her EP dubbed #DonnaTella.

In this new project, Ms Donna and Mbosso settled for French with a mixture of Swahili to pass a cross a love message to their fans.

The Radio personality shared a screenshot of her new video on YouTube, appreciating fans for the support they have accorded her new jam as it was already trending on YouTube with over 100k views within 5 hours.

Tanasha Donna’s drops first love song from her EP, ahead of its launch in Nairobi

Trending on YouTube

“#5 ON TRENDING ALREADY!!! KENYA & TANZANIA ASANTENI SANA. NAWAPENDA. Let’s take this to #1 fam!!! ❤️🙏🏽❤️ THANK YOU GOD . VIDEO LINK ON BIO!!! AUDIO AVAILABLE ON BOOMPLAY!!! @boomplaymusicke @boomplaymusic_tz " shared Ms Donna.

The song “La Vie” has been received well across East Africa, with the Wasafi crew led by Chibu Dangote drumming up support for it on their social media platforms.

The NRG radio presenter made her debut in the music industry in April last year after releasing a song called “Radio” featuring Barak Jaccuzi.

Debut with Radio Love

“MY DEBUT SINGLE RADIO FT IS OFFICIALLY OUT NOW!!!!! GO AND CHECK OUT THE LINK ON MY BIO!!! I've prayed so hard for this moment and it's been a tough and emotional one, I hope you guys enjoy it! Nothing but love. Nawapenda,” reads Ms Donna's debut caption.

Upon the success of her first project, Mama Naseeb Jnr accredited WCB President Diamond Platnumz, revealing that she has been able to ride on his fame since hooking up.

Tanasha is expected to drop her EP (extended play) that has a total of 4 songs on January 31st in Nairobi, an event set to be graced Diamond Platnumz.