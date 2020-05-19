Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has unveiled her own Charity Organization “Tanasha Donna Community” that will be responsible for giving back to the society and helping the less fortunate put a meal on their table.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Donna disclosed that she and her team will be visiting different children homes and people with special needs to extend a helping hand.

“I have always believed in giving back & I feel blessed to be surrounded by good people & have the small team that I have who believe in the same. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 We are not perfect nor stinking rich, but the little we can, we give back. It starts small. By giving back to your family, friends, mama mboga or even your askari downstairs, to helping children or people with special needs. Its the little things that matter. However small, or big, its the gesture that counts & I believe more blessings blossom from these small kind acts. On this page, I will be posting the different homes that my team & I will be visiting, We will go round various childrens homes, people with special needs, organizations & share THEIR contact numbers as well so if interested, you can also help them.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Follow @tanashadonnacommunityservice_,” said Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s home

The Gere hit maker launched her organization by visiting Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s home and Angel Centre Kenya that rescue abandoned babies. She was in the company of KTN’s Jamal Gaddafi, her manager Castro and other friends.

“At Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s home today. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 LET US COME TOGETHER AND HELP ONE ANOTHER. In God We Believe 🙏🏽 Thank you Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s home in Eastleigh, for having us today. 🙏🏽 Let us come together & help one another. If you would also like to lend a helping hand contact Mama Fatuma Goodwill children’s home at +254206764735 / +254722660047/ 0736699297 / 0772785697 OR EMAIL @mamafatumachildren@hotmail.com This is a NON PROFITABLE ORGANIZATION. We are doing this for the kids & those in need 🙏🏽❤️”

“Yesterday as we visited @angelcentrekenya . Such amazing happy little souls we met. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 If you would like to help Angel Centre as well, DM them, @angelcentrekenya M pesa 917425 OR Paypal: centreangel@gmail.com,” wrote Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Nasseb Junior's account

However, Tanasha Donna angered a section of her followers and fans after she decided to change Nasseb Junior’s Instagram account, to bear the name of her charity organization “Tanasha Donna Commuity”.

Following the backlash, the former NRG Presenter was forced to open a new account for her organization and reinstate Nasseb Junior’s account that has over 150K followers.

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Photos

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes

Tanasha Donna unveils own charity organization as she visits several children homes