Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Tanasha Donna has responded after she was asked to sue Tanzanian radio presenter Mwijaku for claiming to be the father of her son Naseeb Juniour.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Donna said Mwijaku will be receiving a letter from her lawyers soon.

She went on to say that empty vessels make the loudest noise and they will see what she will do after he is taken to court.

Tanasha Donna’s response after Ray C asked her to sue radio presenter claiming to have fathered her son

“EMPTY VESSELS MAKE THE LOUDEST NOISE SIS. You know EMPTY? He will be receiving a letter from my lawyer soon. Let’s see if he’l still be as enthusiastic by the time he’s in court,” said Ms Donna.

Ray C

The Radio hit maker’s reaction came after legendary singer Ray C advised Tanasha Donna to sue Tanzanian radio presenter Mwijaku.

An irritated Ray C pointed out that Mwijaku has been bullying Ms Donna on social media and it’s time to stop his clout chasing behavior.

Ray C angered by Radio Prenster claiming to be father of Tansha Donna’s son

Ray C who relocated from Tanzania to be with her husband abroad, said that what the presenter has been doing is very wrong and disrespectful.

Mwijaku started making the allegations on grounds that he resembles Nasseb Junior.

“Duniani hakuna alio kamili...kuna vitu sisi kama binadamu tunafanya vya kipuuzi sana ila kuna muda mtu inabidi ukue kimawazo na kiakili pia na ni lazma ujue unachokifanya kwa mtu mwingine atakichukuliaje kibinaadamu.This is so wrong in so many levels.Kama baba mwenye familia yake sidhani kama hii kitu inachekesha. This is unacceptable. Kuna watu wanaathirika kisaikolojia kabisa sababu ya #cyberbullying. Mwijaku haufanyi sawa hata kidogo...Na nchi za wenzetu ungekuwa ushawekwa ndani for this.@tanashadonna Get a lawyer and sue this bitch ass nigga.This is beyond disrespectful. Kama mwanamke naboreka sana na huu upuuzi,ifike mahali wanawake tuteteane...sio sawa hata kidogo.Haifurahishi wala haivutii. This has to stop.Its not funny at all,” advised Ray C.