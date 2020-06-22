Over the weekend Media personality Betty Kyallo and her Baby Daddy Dennis Okari held a lavish Birthday party for their daughter Ivanna as she turned 6 years old.

Emotions ran high at the party that had been graced by Okari, a few close friends and family members.

An emotional Betty could not hold back her tears narrating the hard times she went through with Ivanna last year when she was hospitalized for over 4 months.

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Betty to Ivanna

“I remember last year a time like this my baby was so sick. She was in the ICU for a month and half. I was so losing my baby, the thing that my baby went through, it was just horrible. She went through so much. Since then am just praying for her to be okay. But now she is okay but am just praying that it will never happen again… it’s supposed to be a happy day but these memories are so fresh…I woke up one-day last year she couldn’t walk, the next day she can’t talk, the next day she can’t eat, the next she can’t seat, it just went down for so long before even we knew what was wrong. But I thank God all is well now. I just want to encourage every parents who have sick kids within hospitals or at Home juts believe, have faith… Baby Ivanna am sure you gonna watch this video one day in your life, juts know that I love you so much,” said a crying Betty Kyallo.

Also Read: I have never tarmacked looking for a job – Dennis Okari

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Okari to daughter Ivanna

During the Party, Okari showered his daughter with lots of praises, in an intimate daughter-dad moment.

“You are the most intelligent, the most smartest, the most beautiful precious daughter anyone would want in this world. I love, love you so much. Happy Birthday, may you enjoy many many more, I pray for Gods blessings in your life, you are going to impact your generation,” said Okari to Ivanna.

The Daughter and Daddy (Ivanna and Okari) conversation at the party left Betty in tears of Joy.

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Happy Birthday Ivanna

Later on, she (Betty) took to Instagram, to shares photos from the Birthday Party with captions that read:

“She’s turning 6 tomorrow but we celebrate today! Happy birthday sweetheart @ivannatheentertainer Mum loves you soooo much. Beautiful interior decor done by Kendi of @urbaneleganceke I loooooove it! More so Ivanna loves it too much! Top and Pants from our favorite store @houseoftotske. Happy 6th birthday child! We all love you so much. You are a STAR! May God Shine your Path today and always ❤️ @ivannatheentertainer #22nd”

Photos from the Birthday Party

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party (Video/Photos)