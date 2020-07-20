On Sunday, WCB’s new signee Zuchu shed tears of Joy after being gifted a brand new car by her Boss Diamond Platnumz during her appearance on Wasafi TV’s ‘Big Sunday Live” show.

The Wana hit-maker was unable to control her tears, upon seeing the Car gift from Chibu Dangote and his WCB Family that had accompanied him to deliver the gift to her.

A thankful Zuchu said that was not excepting such a big gift from her Boss basing on the fact that she was ushered into the music industry barely three months ago.

Diamond, Rayvanny, Khadija Kopa and Zuchu. Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car

Diamond, Rayvanny, Khadija Kopa and Zuchu. Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car

Thank You

“Mwenyezi Mungu wangu nasema Alhamdulillah,Mbariki boss wangu na umuongeze kwa hiki kikubwa alichoniongezea kwenye maisha yangu.Si kila mtu anamoyo kama wako boss Hakunaaa cha kukulipa My brother hakuna kwakweli Allah akupe umri wa uhai wenye mafanikio zaidi unatuokoa wengi sana @diamondplatnumz Asante boss” wrote Zuchu.

Zuchu’s mother Bi. Khadija Omar Kopa who was also present during the handover, showered Diamond with praises, asking God to continue expanding his empire so that he can help more people.

Also Read: Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Zuchu . Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car

Asante, Nashukuru

“Napenda kutoa Shukrani kwa Mama aliyemzaa Diamond Mama (@mama_dangote ) , amezaa kitu chema kutoka kwenye tumbo lake… shukran zangu za dhati ni kwa Diamond, hakuna jambo la kusema bali Asante, kungekuwa na jingene Zaidi ya hiyo ningesema. Lakini Asante sana Mwanangu, wewe pamaoja na lebo yote ya Wasafi mumemlea Mwangu, na leo Zuchu amekuwa mtu mkubwa sana na hakika hata leo sijalala” said Khadija Kopa.

Zuchu was gifted the new car hours after her killer performance at her high-end concert dubbed “I am Zuchu, Asante, Nashukuru”.

The WCB Management put together one of the biggest and most exquisite concert for Zuchu as a way of saying thank you to her fans who have supported her for the past three months since being ushered into the music industry.

Photos

Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny. Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car

Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car

Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car

Diamond, Rayvanny, Khadija Kopa and Zuchu. Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car