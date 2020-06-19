Former NTV Swahili news anchor Doreen Majala has weighed in on the issue of increased teenage pregnancies in the country.

Taking to social media, Ms. Majala pointed out that the young girls in question lack mentorship, despite the blame being shifted to socio-cultural, economic and environmental issues.

She mentioned that young girls undergo a myriad of challenges ranging from curiosity, low self-esteem, substance abuse and inability to resist sexual temptations.

Our girls lack mentorship – Doreen Majala

The former TV news anchor who is also a lawyer noted that community sensitization, comprehensive sexuality education are some of the measures that can be taken to mitigate the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

Ms. Majala added that enrollment of more girls into schools can also help in alleviating the situation.

“My two cents on increased cases of teen pregnancies: In as much as we point out Sociocultural, Economic and Environmental factors, our girls lack mentorship. We need community sensitization, comprehensive sexuality education and more enrollment of girls in schools. Young girls go through a turbulence of curiosity, low self-esteem, substance abuse, inability to resist sexual temptation, and worse cell phone usage,” said Doreen Majala.

Our girls lack mentorship – Doreen Majala

4000 pregnancies

Her words come after it was reported that Machakos County recorded at least 4,000 teenage pregnancies during this period where school children are at home, due to covid-19.

The shocking data released by the Machakos Children's department painted a grim picture of the threat to girls’ education and future.

In March, similar concerns were raised in the coastal region, where it was reported that minors had suffered from abuse amid the ongoing pandemic.

Fifteen teenage girls, with some as young as 13 years were impregnated and some married off in Kisauni, Mombasa County.