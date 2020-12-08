Terence Creative on Tuesday announced a new ambassadorial deal with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Through his Instagram handle, the comedian shared the news of his new deal encouraging Kenyans to go out and tour the country.

"This is a day that the Lord has made,every day I wake up to make content to entertain,educate as well as inspire. I do appreciate your support for consuming my content. Today I have been launched by the Director General of @kenyawildlifeservice as the THE @kenyawildlifeservice BRAND AMBASSADOR #ZURUnaKWS. I take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and urge all of us to come out and let’s zuru our parks and enjoy the wildlife,kenya is beautiful lets ZuruNaKws and explore our Flora and Fauna.#MunguNiMwema🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏" Terrence announced.

Celebrating the new deal, his wife Milly Chebby posted: "HE IS FOREVER A FAITHFUL GOD. Introducing THE BRAND AMBASSADOR @kenyawildlifeservice #ZURUNAKWS Thank you all for consuming our content. Please fam help me congratulate the funny man @terencecreative on this big endorsement #ZURUNAKWS #GlorytoGod."