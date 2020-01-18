Instagram comedian Terence Creative has opened up on the ugly cheating scandal that almost tore his family apart back in 2019.

In an interview with Betty Kyallo on Weeekend with Betty, the Comedian stated that the cheating scandal involving 19-year-old Anita Soina made him learn a lot as well as grow as a family.

Terence went ahead to state that after the rough patch, they chose to forgive each other and move on. They didn't want to throw away 7 years of marriage despite of what they had been through.

Kamami revealed that during that time, he admitted that he had made a mistake and apologized to his wife because he had betrayed her.

“I felt so bad. Niliakaa chini nikakona nimekumess because I have even dragged you in this thing yenye hufai kua. Na sini bibi yangu venye unatetea bwanako si pia yeye ananitetea hivyo" said Terence.

The entertainer also said that the only person who could understand him was his wife Milly who had stood by him for a very long time even when he was not famous.

"There is one thing I respect about Chebet. A lot of people that have been involved with whatever was happening, they have been involved with Terence Creative. Chebet has been here for Lawrence Mwangi Macharia. When I was in that corner, gambling, smoking, even when I was ratchet a chokoraa when no one would admire me, they were not there" added the comedian.

Milly Chebet disclosed that the most painful thing during the scandal is that she couldn't give her side of the story because social media was flooded with a lot of lies.

"When it happened, I was so confused, I almost lost it. I never even saw the purpose of leaving. Everyone is saying a lie, you can’t even explain the truth, you can’t give your side of the story. What was eating me more is that I couldn’t give my side of the story."said Milly.

The couple also opened on bullies attacking them for their weight. some saying that they were keeping up with the hippos to some even wondering how they sleep because they are big. "People think we have a metallic bed" said Terence.