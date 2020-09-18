Comedian Terence Macharia popularly known as Terence Creative has penned down a hearty message to his firstborn daughter Mwihaki, as she turns a year older.

In the message seen by Pulse Live, the comedian said that he misses his daughter, as he prayed that God continues to bless her as she grows.

He went on to confess his love for Mwihaki with a prayer that she becomes a good role model for her sisters.

Terence Creative and his daughter Mwihaki who has just turned a year older

"To my dear, beautiful, genius, blessed daughter, as you turn another year old, may God continue blessing you and covering you under His shadow. I wish you nothing but more Grace, wisdom, health and wealth. May you grow to lead and have a Midas touch, may everything you touch blossom, and prosper. May you grow to be a role model to your sisters, I miss you and I love you soo soo much than you can ever imagine, God bless you Mwihaki, si nakupenda aki," wrote the comedian.

Terence has three daughters, 2 from his previous marriage and one from his marriage with wife Milly Chebby.

Terence Creative

The comedian famed for the role of Kamami in his skits, has not been in good terms with his ex-wife and has complained of not being able to see his children with the first wife for years, despite providing and agreeing to shared custody with the ex-wife Eunice Waneta.

A few months ago, the two (Terence and Eunice) were engaged in a heated spat where she accused the comedian of being physically abusive when they were together, allegations Terence rubbished.