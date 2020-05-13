Terence Creative's Baby Mama Eunice Waneta has emerged with damning allegations, accusing the comedian of being violent in their previous relationship days after he celebrated her on mother’s day.

In screenshots shared by Blogger Edgar Obare, Waneta admitted that Terence physically abused her, after putting up a photo remembering how the ordeal happened some years back.

In their conversation, Waneta expressed displeasure in Terence Creative’s act of celebrating her on Mother’s day, when he knows that they’re not in good terms and she doesn't want anything to do with him.

Terence Creative’s Baby Mama emerges with damning allegations days after celebrating her on Mother’s day

Abusive Relationship

“Yes he did…if you Zoom that picture vizuri my eye has a black eye. He should have used this picture not myself made beauty… like he wants to show the world vile niko sawa, useless creature. Btw we moved from the place he could locate us. Am sure rumours have gotten to him that am living good…I blocked him everywhere,” reads part of Eunice Waneta’s response.

In separate Facebook post under the name Njambi Wanene Waneta (Eunice Waneta), she pointed out that she officially became a single mother at the age of 23 years.

Becoming a single mother

“I have a lot of mothers to celebrate today feel celebrate and loved girlfriends ,but allow me celebrate me ,on this picture I officially became a single mother @ 23yrs abused on my right eye I had a black eye reason for it was unknown to me broken and had no hope of this life ,the only reason I was living was what I was holding on my right and left..my babies ,with no food to feed them ,it was still a secret to my family and friends ...how do u even start telling people your life is breaking...8yrs down the line and happy at peace and my gals all grown,seen all devil done all crazy things but God in his mercful ways has preserved my life ... whatever is you see today is God's work in my life ....with my journey I have a reason to celebrate me ...more is still to come with God by his side ..he is the author of my life,” wrote Eunice Waneta.

She added that; “Dear sister never be worried if someone left u with the kids, grid harder and trust in God until your ex recognize u in his post..., nobody wants to be associated with a failure...”

Mothers day Celebrations

On Sunday, the Digital influencer celebrated his two baby mama’s Milly Chebby and Eunice Waneta with a beautiful mother’s day message a thing that prompted Waneta to react.

“Dear Mothers to my kids,Mungu awabariki. Thank you so much for being there for my kids,for loving them,as we continue parenting I wish You God’s Grace and favor, To my daughters #daughtersofmwangi papa loves you and continue loving and taking care of each other as we have always taught you, I wish you wisdom,health and wealth now and forever. #Terencecreative” read Terence’s post.

