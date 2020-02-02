Former Citizen news Anchor, TerryAnne Chebet has being appointed as a patron for Pan African Business Women's Association (PABWA) in South Africa.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers saying that she was grateful for the opportunity to serve the organization which main aim is to enable African women in business optimize opportunities within the continental Free Trade Agreement.

“What an incredible honour to be appointed yesterday as a patron for the new @pabwa_afcfta (Pan African Business Women's Association) This association seeks to enable African women in business to optimize opportunities within the continental Free Trade Agreement" Said Ms Chebet.

Terryanne Chebet lands prestigious job in South Africa

"The borders are falling, our businesses should now look to scale outside our borders, no matter what size your business is! Truly, the future is Female, and the Future is African. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 thanking @yavimadurai and @piweza for the opportunity to serve. From Kitale to the world" read her post.

Her fans went ahead to congratulate her for the appointment stating that she deserved the job.

Here are some of the comments;

