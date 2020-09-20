Gospel singer Ruth Matete has called out religious leaders who abandoned her when she was suffering, but now want to associate with her after her name was cleared.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Matete who lost her husband through a gas explosion incident at their home said she got hurt when pastors in whose churches she had ministered left her when she was going through hell, and scandal was her name.

She mentioned that at the time, not even one of them called her and some even came up with prophesies that she would be jailed, but God vindicated her.

“Can we talk? I know this will land me in trouble with the Religious people but hey! So now, some of you have some weird audacity. You have never liked me from the word go and that's alright. When I was going through hell and high waters and scandal was my name, you turned and kept your distance. You only wanna associate with me when am the star and being celebrated. But when the rubber meets the road, hamnijui. Wah! Kama kuna kitu ilinihurt that time is when pastors I have ministered in their churches left me. Like no call. In fact some of them came up with prophecies during their live broadcasts saying that God showed them I'll go to jail and that I was guilty.. Chaiii!!! Then now, God has vindicated me. I have had to pick my own broken pieces and try to move on, you're back! Wow!! Calling me. Texting me. Telling me you were praying for me. Mercy Lord!! Was it so hard for you to just call or text and tell me that? You avoided me like a plague. You didn't want people to know that I serve in your church or I have ever served in your church. Indeed the heart of man is wicked. Wengine wenyu, you talked and talked and I have proof. But now you're my number one fan since I came back on social media. You comment on all my posts. Like everything I post. "Yes Pastor! We love you." Hehehehehe,”

“Anyway, it is well. And it shall continue being well. Strangers stood with me more than those I called "friends". I have nothing against you. I won't block you. I won't unfriend you. I'll let you see what God can do. Can you imagine how it would have turned out if Joseph had refused to help his brothers who had earlier on betrayed him? We need enemies to succeed. So, please keep liking my posts. Keep commenting. And if you read this na uskie kakitu kamedunga roho. Please enda kwa ile corner and think about your life for a few seconds...Aiii!! Mtapatia mtu pressure bure..” she wrote in part.

Ms Matete called on the religious leaders to preach the simple Gospel of Jesus Christ which talks of love, instead of preaching other things that don’t really matter, and threatening people who leave their church that they will fail.

She noted that she does not have to be loved by anyone and that everybody should stick to their lane.

“Also, let's preach Jesus Christ. The true simple gospel of Jesus Christ. The one that talks of love. Mko hapo preaching on all kinds of topic kustua watu. Loyalty!!! Fatherhood!!! Submission!! Giving!! ....anyone who leaves your church will fail! Who told you its your church? The church is Jesus Christ's. I can't be everybody's cup of tea. I am not perfect. If everybody loves you, then you're fake!! You're not ice cream for goodness sake!

I don't have to be loved by everybody. But please don't confuse the angels assigned to me.. If you are for me, act like it. If you're not, act like it. Stay in your lane. Don't come to my inbox after reading this post. I will blast you! I'll screen shot it and post it here. Am so done with fake people!! Done with religion!! Thank God, that God is not a Christian. He is not religious. Oh! If it had not been for the Lord, who was always on my side. The enemy would have swallowed me. I would have drowned in the waters. But my soul has found an escape. I have escaped like a bird from the snare of the Fowler. How is the volume? Are the subwoofers working well?” said Ruth Matete.

