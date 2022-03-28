RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Here are all the winners

Cyprian Kimutai

Will Smith won an Oscar a few minutes after slapping Chris Rock

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. (L-R) Presenter Rachel Zegler, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, winners of the Visual Effects award for Dune and presenter Jacob Elordi in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 2022 Oscars were definitely a night to remember and, amid all the chaos and controversy, we saw some pretty epic wins.

A fair few made history, as Ariana DeBose became the first openly gay woman to win in the acting categories, while Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win, following his Coda co-star Marlee Matlin.

Here’s a breakdown of Oscar wins by film.

Dune — six wins

Dune secured wins for cinematography (Greig Fraser), editing (Joe Walker), score (Hans Zimmer), visual effects (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer), production design (Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos) and sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett).

Ariana DeBose accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ariana DeBose accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story". REUTERS/Brian Snyder Pulse Live Kenya

Coda — three wins

CODA became the first streaming film to nab best picture. It also won best supporting actor for breakout Troy Kotsur) and an adapted screenplay Oscar for writer-director Siân Heder.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — two wins

The Eyes of Tammy Faye won for best actress (Jessica Chastain) and makeup and hairstyling (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh).

Belfast — one win

Belfast secured an original screenplay win for Kenneth Branagh, his first Oscar. The filmmaker and actor has been nominated six times, dating back to 1990 for Henry V.

Jessica Chastain accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jessica Chastain accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye". REUTERS/Brian Snyder Pulse Live Kenya

Cruellaone win

The film took home an Oscar in the costume design category for Jenny Beavan.

Drive My Car — one win

Also nominated for best picture, Drive My Car won in the best international feature category.

Encanto — one win

Encanto won one Oscar for best animated feature.

King Richard — one win

King Richard nabbed a long-awaited best actor statue for Will Smith, who was at the center of one of the most shocking episodes in Oscar history, when he stormed up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The seemingly unscripted moment came when, before announcing the award for Best Documentary, Rock joked "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

The joke was made after Pinkett Smith publicly revealed years ago that she was diagnosed with alopecia, and has continued to discuss her hair loss since.

The Long Goodbye — one win

The animated short saw Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed take home statues.

No Time to Die — one win

Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, secured a best original song Oscar for the title track by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Power of the Dog — one win

Power of the Dog was a frontrunner going into the ceremony, with 12 nominations. But it took home just one win, with Jane Campion nabbing best director.

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for CODA. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA". REUTERS/Brian Snyder Pulse Live Kenya

The Queen of Basketball — one win

Ben Proudfoot won his first Oscar for documentary short.

Summer of Soul — one win

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein took home wins for the documentary feature.

West Side Story — one win

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, taking home a statue for the supporting actor category.

The Windshield Wiper — one win

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez took home statues for best animated short.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

