Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe Mengi has penned down an emotional message to her late Billionaire Husband Reginald Mengi, who passed away on May 2, 2019, saying that they miss him.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said that not a day passes by without thinking about him, as she thanked God for Mr Mengi’s life.

She went on to express gratitude for being able to love and to be loved by the Tanzanian billionaire.

The kids and I miss you terribly – Jacqueline Mengi to late billionaire husband

Ms Mengi promised to continue his legacy and support for those in need, adding that she knows it would have made him happy, if he was alive.

“My love, not a day passes without a thought of you. I thank God for your life, for the opportunity to love and be loved by you. I and the kids miss you terribly. We shall try our best to preserve your legacy and continue to support those in need. I know that would’ve made you smile. Continue to Rest In Peace mpenzi wangu.❤️” said Jacqueline Mengi.

Blocked from visiting his grave

Towards the end of February 2020, Jacqueline Mengi revealed that her husband’s family had blocked her and the children from visiting his grave.

Late billionaire Reginald Mengi with his Wife Jacqueline Mengi

In a tweet, Ms Mengi said that she had kept quiet for long and it was time for her to speak up.

The mother of two said she had been asked to seek permission first, before visiting her late husband’s grave, and that she is tired of seeing her children suffer.

“Nimenyamaza kwa mengi sana tu. Mmefikia hatua ya kunizuia mimi na wanangu kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume wangu, tunafukuzwa eti mpaka tuombe ruhusa ya kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume na Baba wa watoto wangu! Nimechoka, sitakubali kuendelea kuona wanangu wakisononeka na sitakaa kimya,” she tweeted.