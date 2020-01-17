The man who was allegedly shot by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been identified as Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve.

Reports indicate that Orinda who is a resident DJ at the city Club is receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital and is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being shot on the neck.

An update from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations department indicates that the MP is being held at Kilimani Police station as detectives carry out investigations into the incident.

“@DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani. The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue,” reads a tweet from DCI.

On Friday, the legislator was arrested and taken in for questioning on what transpired at B-club before the shooting incident.

The incident comes hours after the MP send out a controversial statement saying that ODM leader Raila Odinga will be president come 2022, “by ballot or bullet”.

“This time Raila will be the President by ballot or bullet,” Babu said.

A statement recorded by George Otieno a security manager at B Club reads;

It was reported by one George Otieno a security manager at B Club located along galana road within Kilimani that today 17th day of January, 2020 at around 7:00am Hon. Paul Ongili Babu Owino member of parliament for Embakasi East was in the club when he argued with the DJ of the club namely Felix Orinda. He then drew his pistol and shot the DJ on the neck. The victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition by the management of the club. SCCIO Kilimani and team visited the scene and later proceeded to Nairobi Hospital and arrested the MP who is currently at Kilimani police station. No recovery of the firearm or the cartridge. Officers currently at the scene searching for the cartridge. The scene was processed by crime scene support services. Case pui DCI Kilimani dealing”