Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti welcomes newborn

The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Winnie Rubi known by her stage name Awiti has welcomed a newborn.
For this child, I prayed and God granted - Awiti
In a post on her social media pages, Awiti announced the exciting news that she welcomed her bundle of joy.
"For this child, I prayed and God granted," posted Awiti.
Congratulatory messages
aluoch_3 Aaaaaawww Congratulations girl!!! Well done. We celebrate
jurapeter Congratulations jaber
shie_sparkles Good job mama.. congratulations
carol_wajesus 👏Congratulations❤️May your Son grow with lots of love from both God and people
arwas_comedy Godbless
This comes barely a month after the actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.
Awiti joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns into their families which include Diana Marua, Anita Nderu, Wahu among others.
Awiti used her social media pages to announce her pregnancy and fans could hot help, but shower her with congratulatory messages.
The actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.
“Mambo ni mengi masaa ndio machache,” the actress captioned her pregnancy photos.
Diana Marua unplanned pregnancy
Kenyan YouTuber-turned rapper, Diana Marua, stage name Diana B, revealed that her current pregnancy was not planned.
“I keep on saying this pregnancy was not planned, we didn’t sit down and say were looking for another baby. For Heaven and Majesty, the pregnancy was planned but for this one things backfired.
Pull out and pray didn’t work, so it was a moment for me to accept that this is what has happened and when I am comfortable I can now share with the public.
“I was not prepared and that is my honest truth. When I discovered I was pregnant I had a mental breakdown and I remember it was a period when I was somehow sick and all sorts of emotions running,” Diana Marua said
