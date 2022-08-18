Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti welcomes newborn

In a post on her social media pages, Awiti announced the exciting news that she welcomed her bundle of joy.

"For this child, I prayed and God granted," posted Awiti.

Actress Awiti holding her new born baby Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages

aluoch_3 Aaaaaawww Congratulations girl!!! Well done. We celebrate

jurapeter Congratulations jaber

shie_sparkles Good job mama.. congratulations

carol_wajesus 👏Congratulations❤️May your Son grow with lots of love from both God and people

This comes barely a month after the actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy [Photos]

Awiti joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns into their families which include Diana Marua, Anita Nderu, Wahu among others.

Awiti used her social media pages to announce her pregnancy and fans could hot help, but shower her with congratulatory messages.

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti is Pregnant Pulse Live Kenya

The actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.

“Mambo ni mengi masaa ndio machache,” the actress captioned her pregnancy photos.

Diana Marua unplanned pregnancy

“I keep on saying this pregnancy was not planned, we didn’t sit down and say were looking for another baby. For Heaven and Majesty, the pregnancy was planned but for this one things backfired.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pull out and pray didn’t work, so it was a moment for me to accept that this is what has happened and when I am comfortable I can now share with the public.