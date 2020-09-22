Controversial City Pastor Godfrey Migwi has called out celebrities for living fake lives on social media, as he warned them that posting their lives online will break their marriages.

The preacher who was commenting on recent rumours that DJ Mo had allegedly cheated on his wife, Size 8, said that marriage isn’t just a walk in the park, and when it is exposed online, it does not last long.

Pastor Migwi mentioned the WaJesus family and the Murayas who have shows’ on YouTube and on TV, about everything going on in their lives, as some of the families that are living a lie.

The WaJesus and The Murayas

He noted that they are living fake lifestyles because they want to prove to the society that they have made it, and have money, which is not actually the case.

The controversial preacher pointed out that men who post and keep on mentioning their wives on social media more than their businesses are liars.

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire. There could be a problem in their marriage and the best thing is to sit down and talk to each other if they are serious with that marriage. Marriage isn’t a walk in the park. Social media will break your marriages. its only good for branding yourselves. When you expose your relationships online they won’t last long. Wajesus family and Murayas are living a lie, fake lifestyles, they want to prove to the society that they have money, over one another but that isn’t true. kwanza wale wanaume wanapenda kupost their wives kutisha watu, ni mkora. Mwanaume ambaye anashindia kutaja bibi yake kuliko biashara ni mkora,” said Bishop Migwi.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi

