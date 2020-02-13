Comedian Kabi WaJesus and his wife Milly have opened up on how they handle the hate that comes from online trolls.

The two who run a YouTube channel and share most of what goes on in their lives on social media said that they let God deal with people who send negativity their way.

They further stated that they agreed never to address any rumours that have no truth at all.

The WaJesus open up on how they deal with hate from trolls

“Not address any of the stories that have no truth to them. We realized there are fights we cannot fight. So we leave these to God to deal with and He has,” they said in an interview with True Love Magazine.

Children

In the interview, the two also opened on other aspects of their lives including the number of children they want to have.

According to Mrs WaJesus, she wanted twelve children because she grew up in a big family but her husband wants only 3. She added that they have since agreed to have a maximum of four children.

The WaJesus open up on how they deal with hate from trolls

Kabi on his part wants a small number of children because he wants to give them the best.

“I wanted 12 children because I love big families…I have grown up in a big family I have five siblings plus three cousins who stayed with us. But Kabi wants a maximum of 3. So we agreed to have between 3 and 4 children,” said Milly.

“I want a small family because I want to give them the best in life,” said Kabi WaJesus.