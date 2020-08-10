Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has said that there is nothing like sibling rivalry amidst reports that she is not in good terms with her younger sister Cebbie koks Nyasego.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Madam Boss stated that sibling rivalry is always a cover-up for jealousy, advising her followers and fans to never compete with people older than them.

The No Filter hit maker pointed out that she wishes that she had a bigger sister who could cuddle her and assure her that everything will be okay.

Akothee and her sister Cebbie

There is nothing like sibling rivalry

Following the well written message, a section of her fans insinuated that the message was directed at her younger sister, who in the recent past has been accused of talking ill of the singer and sabotaging some of her projects.

“Treat them the same way you would treat your own mother, there is nothing like sibling rivalry, it's a cover up for jealousy, never try to compete with someone who is older than you. They are still your seniors🙏 I wish I had an older sister that could cuddle me and tell me all will be okey , one that would help me sort out my bills when things are thick, one that my children can visit and I feel well , my own kids are good in my moms hands 🙏🙏.

But if your sisters does motherly things to you ,and you keep hurting her , and expect her to always forgive and take you back as usual 🙏 I am sorry ,time changes and people grow up 💪 once you grow up ,please pick up yourself and start taking care of your sister the same way you would take care of your own mother when they are old and when they need you 💪 you can't just be a taker always ,givers also get tired 🙏. Give back a hand to those who saw you grow . If your elderly sister saw you through education and now you are working , please ,, shop for her if not every month ,then atleast 2 times a year 🙏 surprise her even if she is rich or stable ,buy her small things like ,Dera,lesos ,cloths ( by the way ,rich people appreciate gifts ,not because they can't buy ,but simply because , someone has thought about them” reads part of Akothee’s post.

Akothee with her sister Chebbie

She added that; “👉If your elder sibling goes broke because of educating all of you , then it's your time to build them , imagine if she / he became greedy and build herself with all the money she invested in the family ,to just invest in her/ himself 😄🙏 Some of you might not be where you are today ( so please think and be human )

👉There is only amount of pain sisters / siblings can bring for you ,and they keep treating it as it's normal🙆,

Remember this is not someone who gave birth to you, they might turn their back forever ,it's human 🙏

👉If you keep allowing people to hurt you and come back in the name of family , I am sorry ,you keep hurting yourself. Families must create boundaries and if they can't then you have to create one & love them from far. Givers should be careful because takers have no boundaries nor shame 🙏”

