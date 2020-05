There’s nothing going on between me and Hamisa Mobetto – Alikiba

Tanzanian singer and Kings Music Records boss Alikiba has come clean on having an affair with socialite and singer Hamisa Mobetto after she featured in his new song Dodo.

Speaking in an interview, Kiba said that there was nothing going on between them as people and Tanzanian gossip pages have been claiming.

He however, mentioned that they talk to one another and share different work related ideas as friends.

“Tunachat. Hio mada ambayo umeizungumzia hapainaweza kuwa moja ya mada ambazo tuna zungumzia, ideas, kuna watu ambao walishanitafutaga kufanya kazi na Hamisa nikamlink up nao. Ideas tofauti tofauti as a friend unaelewa. Hakuna kitu kinaendelea mimi na Hamisa, hakuna kabisa,” said King Kiba.

In April this year, Alikiba released a wedding themed video in which Ms Mobetto played the role of a video vixen and many thought that it was a way of the two getting back at Diamond Platnumz, who is his rival and Hamisa’s baby daddy.

Chibu Dangote later opened up on having knowledge of the two working together and that it was with his blessing.

In an interview, Platnumz mentioned that Ms Mobetto informed him of her decision to appear in the video in order avoid any misunderstandings.

''Alikiba Anakila Haki Ya Kushoot Na Mtu Yeyote Na Hata Yeye Hamisa Mobetto Ana Haki Ya Kufanya Kazi Na Mtu Yeyote Na Kabla Kwenda Kushoot Hamisa Mobetto Aliniambia Kuwa Ali Amenicheck Nataka Kushoot Na Mimi, So Nimekupa Taarifa Usione Labda Kuna Namna Nyingine Yeyote Watu Wasijekuitafsiri Vingine, Na Mi Nikamwambia Usijali Unabaraka Zangu Zote Kafanya,'' said Diamond.